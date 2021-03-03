Join the Curator: Nazgol Ansarinia

Live online program: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 12:00–1:00pm EDT

Registration link: https://smithsonian.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SAyoKjpEQvmLZlYJHMSWoA

Join the curator for a conversation with Tehran-based artist Nazgol Ansarinia focused on how her recent work grapples with the pressing issues facing cities and urban populations today. Ansarinia’s practice reflects on tensions between private worlds and the wider socioeconomic realm and how local iterations of a culture might act as sites for the hopes and fears of those living in a (faltering) globalized world. Her recent projects—ranging across sculpture, installation, drawing, and video—represent ways of understanding the role of architecture in delineating interior and exterior spaces and private and public spheres. This program is offered as part of The Studio, the Freer and Sackler’s contemporary art virtual space.

Nazgol Ansarinia (b. 1979, Tehran) graduated from the London College of Communication in 2001 before earning a master of fine arts at the California College of the Arts (CCA) in San Francisco in 2003. Her recent exhibitions include: The Room Becomes a Street (2020); Fragile Frontiers: Visions on Iran’s in/visible borders (2019); Revolution Begins at Home (2019); The Spark is You: Parasol Unit in Venice (2019); and Fragments, Particles and the Mechanisms of Growth (2017). She lives and works in Tehran, Iran.

Carol Huh is curator of contemporary art at the Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art. Huh focuses on current artistic production related to Asia through exhibitions, acquisitions, and public programs.

This program is part of the event series Nowruz: A Persian New Year Celebration and is made possible by the Jahangir and Eleanor Amuzegar Persian Cultural Celebrations Fund.

Image courtesy of Nazgol Ansarinia.