Others Ways to Give

Mail a Check

Make checks payable to the Smithsonian Institution with The Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery in the memo section on the check for efficient handling:

Smithsonian Institution

The Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery

PO Box 418320

Boston, MA 02241-8320*

*Due to challenges associated with the pandemic, we are unable to process checks onsite at the museum and are using a secure lockbox through Bank of America’s fulfillment center in Boston. Please note that there may be a significant delay in check processing.

Make a Gift of Stock

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Kelsey Taylor at 202.633.0447, or by email at TaylorK2@si.edu.

Wire Transfer

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Kelsey Taylor at 202.633.0447, or by email at TaylorK2@si.edu.