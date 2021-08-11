Others Ways to Give

Mail a Check
Make checks payable to the Smithsonian Institution with The Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery in the memo section on the check for efficient handling:
Smithsonian Institution
The Freer Gallery of Art and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery
PO Box 418320
Boston, MA 02241-8320*
*Due to challenges associated with the pandemic, we are unable to process checks onsite at the museum and are using a secure lockbox through Bank of America’s fulfillment center in Boston. Please note that there may be a significant delay in check processing.
Make a Gift of Stock
If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact Kelsey Taylor at 202.633.0447, or by email at TaylorK2@si.edu.
Wire Transfer
