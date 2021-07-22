Donation confirmation

Thank you for supporting the Freer and Sackler Galleries! Your information has been submitted to the Museum for processing.

If you have reached this page in error or have any questions or comments, please contact fsgadonations@si.edu.

Areas of Support

Learn how your gift will benefit the Freer and Sackler:

Where It Is Needed Most

By making a gift of unrestricted funds, you help the Freer and Sackler meet immediate needs and maximize the impact of our current programs.

Exhibitions and Collections

Your donation supports the development of groundbreaking exhibitions and innovative scholarly research—from explorations of enduring traditional art forms to new media and digital technology—on the arts of Asia and the American Aesthetic Movement.

Education and Public Programs

School group visits, art-making workshops, and family festivals spark curiosity about Asian art among children and adults alike. Your support of education and public programs fosters understanding across cultures.

Docent Program

Help visitors enjoy our permanent collections and special exhibitions by supporting the docent program. Our dedicated, volunteer docents engage students of all ages, families, and adult groups in discovering Asian art and culture.

Music and Performance

We present a wide range of performing arts from Asia and the diaspora, from classical, religious, and folk music to new music inspired by Asian traditions. Your gift keeps F|S performances open to all at no cost.

Conservation and Scientific Research

Recognized internationally for its high standards and scientific research since 1932, the Department of Conservation and Scientific Research safeguards the museums’ collections, trains scientists and conservators, and publishes research on Asian art. Your support preserves Asian art treasures for the future.

Asian Film

From masterworks to fresh indie releases, our full offering of Asian filmmaking is available to all free of charge.

Corporate Sponsorships

In return for valuable benefits, the Freer and Sackler Galleries are actively seeking corporate support for exhibitions and programs, which are funded exclusively by private donations. Please contact Laura Willumsen at willumsenl@si.edu or 202.633.0423 for more information.

Planned Giving

Help support the future of the Freer and Sackler Galleries with a planned gift. Please contact Laura Willumsen at willumsenL@si.edu or 202.633.0549 to learn more about planned giving at the Galleries.

Donate Art

Over the last century, the collections of the Freer and Sackler Galleries have grown through generous gifts and bequests of artwork. Please contact Lizzie Stein at SteinES@si.edu or 202.633.0500 to learn more about making a gift of art.