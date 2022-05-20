Rebecca Bloom

Rebecca Bloom is a scholar and curator specializing in Tibetan Buddhism and Himalayan art. She is particularly interested in the re-creation of sacred spaces in museums and the creation of museum spaces in Buddhist monasteries. As cocurator of Encountering the Buddha, she was responsible for the Tibetan Buddhist Shrine Room and the app "Sacred Spaces," which allows users to explore this shrine room and other shrines across the Himalayas. Ms. Bloom is currently finishing her dissertation, the focus of which is an illustrated commentary on the monastic code composed by the Thirteenth Dalai Lama and the series of murals inspired by this unique text.

