Birthday Trivia Challenge

#1. What is the oldest object in our collection?
We can’t say for sure which object in our collections is the oldest because dating techniques are imprecise—but many of the most ancient objects are Chinese jades. Learn more about these archaeological treasures in the digital catalogue Jades for Life and Death.
#2. What year did the museum first open? (Hint: We’ll be hitting three digits very soon!)
The museum first opened in 1923, meaning we will celebrate our centennial next year, in 2023! Look for more updates soon on how we plan to celebrate the occasion throughout the year.
#3. How many countries (or regions) of origin are represented in the museum’s collections?
NMAA objects originate from 64 different countries or regions. The Japanese collection boasts the highest number of objects (more than 14,000!), with the Chinese collection a close second.
#4. The museum’s birthday is May 9; what's our astrological sign?
The museum’s astrological sign is Taurus. Interested in astrology? Learn about the zodiac in our collection in this fascinating blog post.
#5. NMAA was the _______ Smithsonian art museum.
The National Museum of Asian Art was the Smithsonian’s first art museum. Thank you, Charles Lang Freer!