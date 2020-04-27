Performance Storytelling in the Spirit of Celebrating Women

While our doors may be closed, Freer and Sackler is continuing to share its art and resources with you. We are moving some planned family programs online so you can continue to find pockets of joy and connection to people and places outside your home.

Originally scheduled to perform on International Women’s Day on March 8, storytelling performer Xanthe Gresham-Knight has agreed to read stories from her forthcoming illustrated book entitled Goddesses and Heroines. This is why rescheduling for Mother’s Day weekend seemed like a perfect time for her to read tales of inspirational female characters from ancient myths and legends that often go untold.

Join the live performance on May 9 here: https://smithsonian.zoom.us/j/95134691514?pwd=cXNjYmQySXRJZDNFazlYRGdRV1NEZz09

Meeting ID: 951 3469 1514

Password: 0g9Yfu

Leading up to or after the performance, we have some project suggestions that should bring a smile to your kids’ faces:

Strike a Pose: Imitate the pose of your favorite artwork featuring an inspirational female figure. Look and Draw: Sketch your favorite artwork featuring an inspirational female figure.

We’d love to see what you make! Tag us using #FreerSackler or @FreerSackler on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.