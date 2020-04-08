COVID-19 Update and Museum Closure

Like museums across the globe, we have temporarily closed our doors to protect the health and safety of our visitors, staff, and volunteers. We are deeply saddened by the scale and impact of this crisis, and we stand in awe of the heroic efforts of first responders around the world.

During this unprecedented time, we have tapped into our creativity and passion for our mission to ensure the Freer and Sackler—through this website and our social media channels—remain a positive sanctuary for you. Although our galleries are closed, please know we are always here for you.

Do you long to be transported to another world? Listen to Silkroad, from our extensive podcast series of live performances since 1998.

Teachers and parents, are you looking for teaching resources? We can put Asian art at your fingertips.

Do you yearn to learn? Explore our website for lectures, videos, and online catalogues on topics ranging from ancient Chinese jades to watercolors by James McNeill Whistler.

If you’re curious about Japanese prints, Chinese bronzes, Indian sculpture, Korean ceramics, Persian manuscript paintings, contemporary Asian photography, and more, scroll through our online collections.

We continue to find ways to stay connected and help you to enjoy the Freer and Sackler from home.

Stay in Touch

Please know that we are closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain ongoing communication with local health officials and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time and will provide updates on a week-to-week basis on our website and social media.

We look forward to welcoming you back in person when we reopen. In the meantime, we’ll “see” you online.

Continue to take good care,

The Freer and Sackler Team