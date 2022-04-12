Tea caddies and a letter from the Gregory Kinsey Collection

The collector and tea practitioner Gregory Kinsey offered his expansive collection of tea utensils to the museum in 2018. The works offered this year highlight key aspects of the layered history and aesthetic practice of tea in Japan. For example, tea caddies like the so-called Ueda Bunrin in the Kinsey collection showcase how Chinese-made objects were combined with originally distinct objects (the caddy and lacquer tray), fused into a Japanese cultural framework, and given distinctly Japanese names. This practice extended to works like the seventeenth-century Japanese-made tea caddy named Ariake (“early dawn”). The caddy was owned by the influential early nineteenth-century feudal lord and tea aesthete Matsudaira Fumai (1751–1818). He named the vessel after the appearance of its glaze, which resembles the glow of the moon in early morning. Fumai also added his own poem in homage to the caddy on the lid of the accompanying box, further enhancing the work’s rarity as a collector’s item.
Tea is considered a total work of art, drawing from virtually every genre of East Asian arts: painting and calligraphy, lacquer, ceramics, metalwork, and so on. Works of calligraphy, especially related to the Kyoto Zen monastery Daitokuji, have been prized collectibles among tea practitioners, displayed in gatherings for centuries. Letters were also much desired. A letter in the Kinsey collection was sent by a Daitokuji abbot to Sen Sōtan (1578–1658), a key figure in the shaping of the Japanese tea ceremony. The letter details the abbot’s feedback on Sōtan’s Chinese-language poetry—the only such existing document.
Japan, Momoyama period, 1568–1600
Stoneware, ash glaze, lacquer
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection, in memory of Iwamoto Mieko Soshi, long-time Chanoyu practitioner and teacher, Tokyo, Japan.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.4a–n
Tea caddy, named Ueda Bunrin, with silk storage bag and lacquer tray
China, Southern Song dynasty, 13th century
Stoneware with iron glaze, ivory lid, silk
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection, in honor of Dr. Julian Raby, in appreciation of his dedicated service to the Freer Gallery and the Arthur M. Sackler Gallery.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.6.1a–v–2
Tea caddy, named Sakai Kokatatsuki, with red lacquer tray and scroll
China, Yuan dynasty, 1279–1368
Brown stoneware with black iron glaze and ivory lid; lacquer; paper and silk
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection, in honor of Louise Cort and in appreciation of her years of scholarship in support of Chanoyu education in the U.S.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.5.1a–ff–3
Tea caddy, named Ariake
Japan, Edo period, 1615–47
Stoneware with iron and ash glazes; ivory lid
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection. Presented in honor of Dr. Frank Feltens, in appreciation of his work in accessioning this collection.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.3a–t
Suigan Sōmin letter to Sen Sōtan, the only documentary evidence of Sōtan’s relationship to Chinese poetry
Suigan Sōmin (1608–1664)
Japan, Edo period, early 17th century
Ink on paper
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection, in honor of Richard M. and Peggy B. Danziger, in appreciation of their decades of support for Chanoyu education in the U.S.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.1
Tea caddy of Hirosawa type, named Matsugae
Japan
Stoneware with iron and ash glazes
Gift of Gregory Kinsey, Kinsey Chanoyu Collection, in honor of Igari Hideo and Igari Shigeko, Enshu-ryu Chanoyu practitioners of Yokohama, Japan.
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.3.2a–bb