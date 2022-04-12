Gifts from the Mary and Cheney Cowles Collection

Three Waka Poems Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)Japan, Meiji era, 1869Hanging scroll; ink on paperFreer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.2a-dPair of sake flasks and sake cupsŌtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)Japan, Meiji era, 1869Glazed stoneware with incised calligraphyFreer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.1.1-4a-e

“Determined” waka poem on painting of samurai footman

Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)

Japan, Meiji era, second half of 1860s

Hanging scroll; ink on paper

Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.3a-d

“The midnight storm” waka poems

Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)

Japan, Meiji era, 1874

Hanging scroll; ink on paper

Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.4a-d

Bowl in the shape of a peach

Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924) and Eiraku Myozen (Japan, 1852–1927)

Japan, Taisho era, 1923

Porcelain with underglaze blue

Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.5a-e

Ox Festival

Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924)

Japan, Meiji era, 1905

Hanging scroll; ink and color on paper

Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.6a-f

Tea bowl with peaches

Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924)

Japan, Meiji era, 19th century

Stoneware with underglaze iron brown

Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.7a-d