Gifts from the Mary and Cheney Cowles Collection

The seven works offered by Mary and Cheney Cowles this year reflect the cultural magnitude of both Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875) and Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924) in different ways. For example, Ōtagaki Rengetsu’s calligraphy work Three Waka Poems displays three poems that summarize her eyewitness account of one of the battles that ruptured Japan during the tumultuous transition from feudal state to modern monarchy. The conflict, known as the battle of Toba-Fushimi, occurred in 1868 and sealed the downfall of the shogunate, restoring imperial rule. Rengetsu represents that moment through her ethereal calligraphy, whose sources of inspiration harken back deep into Japan’s classical past. Similarly, her understudy Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924) captured the raucous and cacophonous atmosphere of one of Kyoto’s most mysterious annual events in the painting Ox Festival. Tessai had resurrected the festival from oblivion using the financial proceeds from his paintings, an act that highlights his fascination with the distant past.
Japan, Meiji era, 1869
Hanging scroll; ink on paper
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.2a-dPair of sake flasks and sake cups
Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)
Japan, Meiji era, 1869
Glazed stoneware with incised calligraphy
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.1.1-4a-e
“Determined” waka poem on painting of samurai footman
Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)
Japan, Meiji era, second half of 1860s
Hanging scroll; ink on paper
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.3a-d
“The midnight storm” waka poems
Ōtagaki Rengetsu (1791–1875)
Japan, Meiji era, 1874
Hanging scroll; ink on paper
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.4a-d
Bowl in the shape of a peach
Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924) and Eiraku Myozen (Japan, 1852–1927)
Japan, Taisho era, 1923
Porcelain with underglaze blue
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.5a-e
Ox Festival
Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924)
Japan, Meiji era, 1905
Hanging scroll; ink and color on paper
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.6a-f
Tea bowl with peaches
Tomioka Tessai (1836–1924)
Japan, Meiji era, 19th century
Stoneware with underglaze iron brown
Freer Gallery of Art, F2021.2.7a-d