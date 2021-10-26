Counting Down to the Centennial of your National Museum of Asian Art

The National Museum of Asian Art is the Smithsonian’s first dedicated art museum and was the first art museum on the National Mall. Since opening its doors in 1923 as the Freer Gallery of Art, it has acquired an international reputation for excellence by virtue of its extraordinary collections and century-long tradition of exhibitions, research, art conservation, and conservation science.

A hundred years later, in 2023, the museum’s centennial is a milestone celebration as well as a springboard for the museum’s transformative vision for its next century, which will broaden and deepen the museum’s impact and reach both on-site and online.

Starting in October 2022 and continuing through early 2024, we will embark on journeys across centuries and continents in a year unlike any other at the National Museum of Asian Art. From the distant past to the here and now, enter a world of stimulating questions, compelling stories, exceptional objects, and multisensory digital experiences. Come for close looking, augmented reality, and interactive stories that are playful, contemplative, exhilarating, and profound.

Join us, and be a part of our next 100. Return to this page for announcements and exclusive sneak peeks.

